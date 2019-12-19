Space Coast Credit Union Relocates South Florida Operations Center to Miramar

The third largest credit union in Florida has leased 48,604-sq.-ft. of space at Miramar Park of Commerce

MIRAMAR – Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU), the third largest credit union in Florida, is relocating its existing South Florida operations center to the Miramar Park of Commerce, the largest locally owned and managed business park in South Florida.

The employer of approximately 850 total team members is leasing the entire 48,604-sq.-ft. MPC-25B, located at 10600 Marks Way, providing for future staffing expansion in its southern markets.

“We chose the Miramar Park of Commerce due to its proximity and convenient access to major nearby thoroughfares,” said SCCU Chief Operating Officer Alan Lewis. “We weren’t necessarily looking at new construction, but we found that this building meets both our short-term and long-term needs.”

Headquartered in Melbourne, Fla., Space Coast Credit Union, with more than $4.5 billion in assets, serves more than 400,000 members in 29 counties and operates 59 branch locations that span Florida’s east coast from Flagler to Miami-Dade counties. Move-in is slated for February 2020.

“Space Coast Credit Union is one of several major companies that have recently relocated operations to the Park,” said Sunbeam Properties Vice President Maridee Bell, who along with Leasing Associate Lauren Pace and Colliers International South Florida Director of Industrial Services Ryan Goggins, represented the Park in the transaction. “In 2019 alone, we’ve leased more than 200,000 sq. ft. to such new tenants. At Sunbeam and the Miramar Park of Commerce, we’re continuing to attract high-caliber tenants with offerings and services that outperform our competitors.”

Space Coast Credit Union was represented by Brian Lightle of Lightle Beckner Robison, Inc. in the transaction.