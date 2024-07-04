South Florida Community Responds to Aftermath of Hurricane Beryl

SOUTH FLORIDA – As Jamaica braces for the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, nationals and friends of the Diaspora have begun community response to assist the country in its recovery process.

Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, who is also Chair of the South Florida Caribbean Consular Corp has expressed appreciation to the overwhelming rapid response from various community groups, individuals, charitable agencies and corporate entities wishing to extend support.

The Consul General indicated that the Office of the Consulate General is awaiting a full assessment of damages from the Jamaican Government. This will then be shared with the entire community. Meanwhile, persons have already begun to respond to appeals made for aid in the form of emergency supplies, monetary donations to established fund programmes, and volunteers to assist in preparation of packages for immediate shipment.

Relief Efforts

Several networks in South Florida are helping with relief efforts. In South Florida, multiple networks are assisting with relief efforts. One of these networks is the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a charity located in South Florida. GEM is currently getting emergency kits and food supplies ready to send to Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, and St. Vincent. These islands were severely affected by the Hurricane.

Members of Jamaican Women of Florida busy packing pallets of emergency supplies for Caribbean islands struck by Hurricane Beryl.

Persons wishing to volunteer or drop off donations can visit the GEM Headquarters located 1850 NW 84 Avenue, Suite 100 in Doral. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at https://lnkd.in/exsygwMt . Comfortable clothes and shoes are suggested.

The Food for the Poor, a Florida-based global charity organization has already begun similar relief support efforts to the affected areas.

Dropoff Location in Lauderhill

Commissioner Denise Grant of The City of Lauderhill has stated that the City Commission is mobilizing efforts to collect supplies for the Caribbean islands affected by Hurricane Beryl. Items can be dropped off at John Mullin Park located at 2000 NW 55th Avenue in Lauderhill Thursday (July 4) through Sunday ( July 7) from 10:a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Suggested Donatable Items

Blankets and Sheets ( new )

) New cots

cots Yard waste bags

Unexpired canned foods and non-perishable foods

canned foods and non-perishable foods New sleeping bags

sleeping bags New work gloves

work gloves Solar powered lights / flashlights

Industrial sponges

Professional first aid kits

New tarps

Personal hygiene kits

New wash clothes

wash clothes Baby food /diapers / wipes

Miramar Dropoff Locations

The City of Miramar has several locations to facilitate persons making donations of needed items. These locations include the Fire Stations, Police Stations and Community Centers as listed:

FIRE STATION LOCATIONS

Fire Station 19

6700 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33023

Fire Station 70

9001 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025

Fire Station 107

11811 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025

Fire Station 84

14801 SW 27 Street, Miramar, FL 33027

Fire Station 100

2800 SW 184th Ave Miramar, FL 33029

POLICE LOCATIONS

Main PD Headquarters

11765 City Hall Promenade

Miramar, FL 33025

Historic Public Safety Complex – East station

3500 SW 69th Avenue

Miramar, FL 33023

PD West Substation

2811 SW 186th Ave.

Miramar, FL 33029

MULTI-SERVICE COMPLEX

6700 Miramar Pkwy,

Miramar, FL 33023

SUNSET LAKES COMMUNITY CENTER

2801 SW 186th Ave,

Miramar, FL 33029

Consul General Mair said the Consulate General has been getting many calls from Diaspora members wanting to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. He told people to check the news and social media for updates on the damage assessments.