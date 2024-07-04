South Florida Community Responds to Aftermath of Hurricane Beryl
SOUTH FLORIDA – As Jamaica braces for the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, nationals and friends of the Diaspora have begun community response to assist the country in its recovery process.
Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, who is also Chair of the South Florida Caribbean Consular Corp has expressed appreciation to the overwhelming rapid response from various community groups, individuals, charitable agencies and corporate entities wishing to extend support.
The Consul General indicated that the Office of the Consulate General is awaiting a full assessment of damages from the Jamaican Government. This will then be shared with the entire community. Meanwhile, persons have already begun to respond to appeals made for aid in the form of emergency supplies, monetary donations to established fund programmes, and volunteers to assist in preparation of packages for immediate shipment.
Relief Efforts
Several networks in South Florida are helping with relief efforts. In South Florida, multiple networks are assisting with relief efforts. One of these networks is the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), a charity located in South Florida. GEM is currently getting emergency kits and food supplies ready to send to Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, and St. Vincent. These islands were severely affected by the Hurricane.
Members of Jamaican Women of Florida busy packing pallets of emergency supplies for Caribbean islands struck by Hurricane Beryl.
Persons wishing to volunteer or drop off donations can visit the GEM Headquarters located 1850 NW 84 Avenue, Suite 100 in Doral. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at https://lnkd.in/exsygwMt . Comfortable clothes and shoes are suggested.
The Food for the Poor, a Florida-based global charity organization has already begun similar relief support efforts to the affected areas.
Dropoff Location in Lauderhill
Commissioner Denise Grant of The City of Lauderhill has stated that the City Commission is mobilizing efforts to collect supplies for the Caribbean islands affected by Hurricane Beryl. Items can be dropped off at John Mullin Park located at 2000 NW 55th Avenue in Lauderhill Thursday (July 4) through Sunday ( July 7) from 10:a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.
Suggested Donatable Items
- Blankets and Sheets (new)
- New cots
- Yard waste bags
- Unexpired canned foods and non-perishable foods
- New sleeping bags
- New work gloves
- Solar powered lights / flashlights
- Industrial sponges
- Professional first aid kits
- New tarps
- Personal hygiene kits
- New wash clothes
- Baby food /diapers / wipes
Miramar Dropoff Locations
The City of Miramar has several locations to facilitate persons making donations of needed items. These locations include the Fire Stations, Police Stations and Community Centers as listed:
FIRE STATION LOCATIONS
- Fire Station 19
6700 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33023
- Fire Station 70
9001 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025
- Fire Station 107
11811 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025
- Fire Station 84
14801 SW 27 Street, Miramar, FL 33027
- Fire Station 100
2800 SW 184th Ave Miramar, FL 33029
POLICE LOCATIONS
- Main PD Headquarters
11765 City Hall Promenade
Miramar, FL 33025
- Historic Public Safety Complex – East station
3500 SW 69th Avenue
Miramar, FL 33023
- PD West Substation
2811 SW 186th Ave.
Miramar, FL 33029
MULTI-SERVICE COMPLEX
6700 Miramar Pkwy,
Miramar, FL 33023
SUNSET LAKES COMMUNITY CENTER
2801 SW 186th Ave,
Miramar, FL 33029
Consul General Mair said the Consulate General has been getting many calls from Diaspora members wanting to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. He told people to check the news and social media for updates on the damage assessments.