South Florida’s Bahamian Community Toasts 50 Years of Independence Featuring Artist Preston Hanna

Bahamian artist Preston Hanna welcomes a private audience to his exhibit, presented by the Islands of The Bahamas. | Photo courtesy of Island SPACE.

PLANTATION – Just four days after the islands of The Bahamas celebrate their 50th anniversary of Independence, a son of their soil will bring the celebration to South Florida with two art activities at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.  The Bahamian diaspora and friends of the archipelago paradise will converge at the museum’s Broward Mall location for a Caribbean style sip and paint event on Friday, July 14th and an artist talk on Saturday, July 15th – both led by acclaimed fine artist, Preston Hanna.

“Kollide-o-Scope: Celebrating 50 Years of Bahamian Independence” by Bahamian artist Preston Hanna is now on display at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. | Photo courtesy of Island SPACE

Hanna’s works are currently on display at the Island SPACE art gallery in an exhibit called “Kollide-o-Scope: Celebrating 50 years of Bahamian Independence”. Both events are presented in association with the Islands of The Bahamas, the Consulate General of The Bahamas in Miami and the National Association of The Bahamas.

“Sip and Splash Bahamas”

On Friday, July 14th, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Hanna, alongside host and DJ SUPA Mario, will bring the duo’s signature “Sip and Splash Bahamas” to Island SPACE.

“Our sip and splash is not your typical painting class,” said Hanna. “It’s an experience featuring popular music, dancing and great energy in an evening you won’t forget.”

Attendees can create their own masterpiece with the guidance of a celebrity instructor while enjoying rhythmic vibes. The event is for those over 21 and tickets are $55. Learn more about Sip and Splash at islandspacefl.org/sipsplash.

Video: Sip & Splash

Artist Discussion

On Saturday July 15th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Hanna will share thoughts on the origins of his collection currently on show at Island SPACE. Explore oversized canvases covered in stunning color, vivid imagery, emotive portraiture and nostalgic themes when you peek into the artist’s mind.

He will discuss his creative process and the phenomenal places his artwork has taken him. This is a free, family friendly event for lovers of art and Bahamian culture. Learn more at islandspacefl.org/prestonism.

Bahamian artist Preston Hanna and Sean Diddy Combs
Bahamian fine artist Preston Hanna presents an original work to Sean “Diddy” Combs. Photo courtesy of Preston Hanna.

A joint statement from the Islands of The Bahamas, the Consulate General of The Bahamas in Miami and the National Association of The Bahamas states, “The bold colors and stellar artistry presented by Preston Hanna is something we are all proud to recognize as products of The Bahamas. Following our official 50th anniversary of independence celebrations on July 10, we believe this is a fantastic way to continue our “Islands of The Bahamas Toast to 50” in South Florida. We’re looking forward to meeting and greeting all who love our country.”

 

