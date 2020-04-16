South Florida Airports Receive More Than $340 Million in Emergency COVID-19 Funding

MIAMI – On Wednesday, April 15, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson announced that airports in South Florida will receive $342,272,000 million in emergency funding as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed on March 27.

The funding will help airports continue operations and replace lost revenue caused by a sharp decline in airline travel.

Overall, the CARES Act provides $10 billion in emergency aviation relief funding to help airports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Aviation Administration announced that nearly $1 billion of relief funds will be allocated to airports located in the state of Florida.

“I am pleased that local airports will receive financial assistance to help make up for lost revenue and to continue operations that have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congresswoman Wilson, who sits on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Miami is a popular tourist destination and the aviation industry is critical to our local economy. Ensuring that our airports have the funding to continue operating and preserve jobs is imperative.”

The airports in District 24 receiving funding under the CARES Act are:

Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport $157,000

Hollywood North Perry Airport $69,000

Miami International Airport $206,949,557

Miami Seaplane Base $20,000

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport $157,000

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport $134,958,902

Miami Executive Airport $69,000

To read more about emergency aviation funding under the CARES Act, click here.