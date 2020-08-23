South Dade BGLOs Canvass Community, Encourage Voter Engagement

MIAMI-DADE — On Saturday, August 22nd, the South Dade Divine 9 Pact (SDD9) took to the streets to encourage voter engagement. The SDD9 Pact distributed collateral material on voting registration, vote by mail, and census completion to residences within the Richmond Heights-Perrine area.

The members of the pact are the Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Pi Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Richmond-Perrine Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Pi Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Theta Rho Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Mu Gamma Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Eta Kappa Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

“It’s [important] we try to reach as many people as possible with information on how to vote,” KT Richardson, President of the Pi Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated shared.

Pact Partners for the voter registration campaign include the New Florida Majority Education Fund, United&Unlimited, 305 Urben Bike Club, Offspring Lodge #252 PHA, and Kazah Temple #149 A.E.A.O.N.M.S.

The New Florida Majority Education Fund serves as the sponsor of the Black Greek Letter Organizations leading the voter engagement activity.

The SDD9 and their allies plan to continue their voter registration campaign over the next few months in hopes of increasing voter turnout across southern metropolitan Miami-Dade County for the November Presidential Election.

Jerrad Carter, Vice President of the Theta Rho Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated, issued the following rallying cry to his canvass team: “this election year is one of the most – if not the most – critical in our country’s history. We need every American citizen’s voice to be heard, and for each of us our voice lies in our vote. So it is imperative we, while following strict, disciplined social distancing practices, answer the call to serve, outreach, and educate as many potential voters as possible on how to register to vote and how to complete the vote-by-mail process. By doing so, a greater number of citizens will have the knowledge and access to exercise all voting options available to them, and ensure that their voices are heard.”

There are nine historically Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs) that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). Collectively, these organizations may be referred to as the Divine Nine. Between 1906 and 1920, eight of these organizations formed social societies to provide support and framework for the academic, professional, social, and civic ambitions of its collegiate members during the Progressive Era.

Since their inception, BGLOs have been at the forefront of civic engagement, social justice, and educational reform to serve the interest of members of the African diaspora.