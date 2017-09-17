Broward County schools to re-open Monday, Sept. 18th

BROWARD COUNTY – Power has been restored to all Broward County Public Schools and schools and offices will reopen Monday, September 18, 2017, following Hurricane Irma.

As of Sunday morning, September 17, 2017, Florida Power & Light has restored power to all District schools, including the three schools – Attucks Middle School, Pompano Beach Middle School and Piper High School – announced on Saturday afternoon to have no or limited power.

All District schools and offices will follow their normal operating schedules.

School Buses: Safety is always the District’s highest priority. The BCPS Transportation Department will be operating school buses based on established schedules and routes. Bus routes may be delayed due to in-operable traffic signals or closed roadways. If a school bus stop cannot be reached due to debris, the school bus driver will find the safest, closest area adjacent to the stop to pick-up and drop off students. BCPS reached out to municipalities to ensure crossing guards will be in place and to provide heightened police presence to assist walkers navigating any temporary hazardous road conditions that may still exist their community.

School Breakfasts and Lunches: BCPS understands that many families are still without power across our community and are dealing with the devastating impacts of Hurricane Irma. To ensure all students have access to healthy meals, the District will provide free breakfasts and free lunches to all students at all schools for the next several weeks. Meal menus may vary by school.

Before/After School Care: All before and after school child care housed on Broward County Public Schools campuses will be open during their regular hours beginning on Monday, September 18, 2017.

As the District prepares to reopen, all BCPS employees should report to work at their normal work locations and at their regular start times on Monday, unless instructed otherwise by their supervisor.

If an employee is unable to report to work on Monday, he/she must follow the appropriate standard protocol for reporting the absence.

“On behalf of our entire District, I want to express our gratitude for the support we have received from all corners of our community – as together, we work to recover from the significant impact from Hurricane Irma,” said Superintendent Robert W. Runcie.

“In addition, our dedicated staff have been working tirelessly before, during and after the storm. Their efforts to prepare our schools, communicate with our students and families, and inspect, repair damage and remove debris, have been tremendous – and I commend them for their dedication and support.”

In response to questions about possible hurricane make-up days, please note that BCPS has contacted the Florida Department of Education for guidance on the seven school days cancelled due to Hurricane Irma and whether the missed days will be waived or if make-up days will be mandated.

BCPS will keep families and employees updated with the latest information as it becomes available from the state.

The District looks forward to welcoming all students and employees back to school on Monday, September 18, 2017.