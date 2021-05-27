Sodexo donates $100,000 of PPE to South Florida Nonprofit, Medishare

Donation will help Project Medishare deliver health care to Haitian community

[GAITHERSBURG, MD] – Food service and facilities management company Sodexo, committed to improving quality of life, announces its $100,000 donation of personal protective equipment. Including masks, gloves, face coverings, bodysuits and more to Project Medishare, a Miami-based nonprofit focused on the health care needs of Haitians.

“During this difficult time, it is essential we have PPE to protect our staff. Especially so we can continue to treat patients and serve communities in Haiti,” says Project Medishare Executive Director Renee Lewis. “We are incredibly thankful to Sodexo for their generous donation. Their contribution will ensure we continue to keep our staff and communities they serve safe.”

Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world. Its residents have limited access to health care and development services. With fewer than four health care professionals for every 10,000 people, easily treatable and preventable diseases often lead to death, especially among pregnant women and children. Project Medishare empowers Haitians to provide and receive access to comprehensive and quality health care.

“We are proud to support Project Medishare and their mission to improve the health and quality of Haitians,” says President, South and Gulf Coast Operations, Sodexo Healthcare Wes Humphrey. “We want to help create a safe environment for their volunteers and employees while they continue to do such important work.”