SKNLP Political Leader Dr. Denzil L. Douglas will not seek Party leadership

[BASSETERRE, St. Kitts] – Leader of the Opposition in St. Kitts and Nevis, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas confirmed Friday that he will not seek re-election as the Political Leader of the 89-year-old St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) at next month’s Annual National Conference. However, he confirmed that he will continue to represent the residents of St. Christopher #6 and remain the leader of the Opposition in the parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Douglas confirmed that three officials of the SKNLP National Executive, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Member of Parliament for St Christopher 1 (East Basseterre), Mr. Konris Maynard, former Member of Parliament and Caretaker of St. Christopher 3 (West Basseterre) and Dr. Terrance Drew, Party Chairman and Caretaker, St. Christopher 8, will seek the nod of the delegates to become the next SKNLP National Political Leader.

Dr. Douglas said the delegates in addition to choosing a new National Political Leader will also elect two new Deputy Political Leaders, a National Chairman, and three Vice Chairs among the new executive to serve for a two-year term in accordance with the amended constitution ratified at a special conference convened in May this year.

Dr. Douglas was first elected as Political Leader at a National Conference in 1989 following his election as the Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher 6 and was at the helm of Labour led federal governments as Prime Minister from 1995-2015.

Dr. Douglas’ interview today Friday, October 22nd, 2021 can be seen at 6:00 pm (this evening) on WPG 10, which is an online media organization.