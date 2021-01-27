Sister Sledge to Visit St. Lucia in “Gift the Caribbean” Promotional Campaign

Performer Kathy Sledge and her daughter Kristen – cohosts of “The Family Room”

[ATLANTA] – Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will launch the “Gift the Caribbean” campaign and performer Kathy Sledge, of the group Sister Sledge, will visit St. Lucia as a spokesperson for the initiative. Last Wednesday, on her digital show “Family Room,” the R & B singer received a surprise birthday gift of a stay at Calabash Cove Resort and Spa. Transfers and tours for the trip will be provided by Serenity Vacations and Tours.

The “Gift the Caribbean Campaign” will capture rising optimism among travel advisors. Which helps as border restrictions throughout the region begin to ease during the pandemic. The campaign features a different niche market every month. Travelers are urged to “gift” themselves after months of lockdown, with a range of Caribbean experiences on offer. This includes the “Gift of Cuisine” to enjoy decadent dining or rum tasting tours. Or, the “Gift of Water Sports” which includes surf or dive lessons.

Kathy Sledge will enjoy the “Gift of Family Time” as one of several spokespersons for the campaign. Known for her legendary hit “We are Family,” she will travel to Saint Lucia with her daughter Kristen Lightfoot. Kristen is also cohost of the show, “Family Room.” The mother-daughter team will explore a range of family oriented attractions. This will help generate publicity for the destination and the Caribbean. They will also host a live broadcast of “Family Room,” from the beautiful shores of Saint Lucia.

“I am so excited to be a part of this promotion to help elevate the Caribbean and to bring my show and fans to St. Lucia. After a year of restrictions, we all dream about enjoying a Caribbean vacation. I look forward to spending some quality time with my family in an idyllic location like Saint Lucia,” said Kathy Sledge.

“Gift the Caribbean” Campaign

The “Gift the Caribbean” campaign will be rolled out across social media and digital channels on February 1, 2021. It will equip travel advisors with a toolkit of promotional resources to inspire their clients and generate more bookings.

Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder stated, “Many important celebrations were missed in 2020 and there is a lot of pent-up demand. Visitors can book with confidence knowing that the Caribbean is one of the calmest, safest places to visit. Kathy has become a friend of TASC and she will digitally document her travels and use her influence to help promote the Caribbean.“

Travel advisors will leverage tools from the TASCPro™️ Toolkit to provide top-notch knowledge. They will also provide expertise to motivate their clients to seize “the gift of lasting memories,” wrapped up in a Caribbean vacation. An increase in travel bookings will go a long way. It will help in generating jobs and revenues for thousands of tourism businesses and employees, in the Caribbean’s hard-hit tourism industry.