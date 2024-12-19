Significant Progress Made on the Mary Issa Child & Adolescent Health Centre

St. Ann, Jamaica – The Issa Trust Foundation is pleased to share an exciting update on the construction of the Mary Issa Pediatric & Adolescent Health Centre in St. Ann, Jamaica. “Thanks to the ongoing support of our partners, donors, and dedicated construction teams, the project has reached a major milestone: we are now working on the construction of the second floor,” said Diane Pollard, President & CEO of the Foundation.

This state-of-the-art 9,000-square-foot facility is set to transform pediatric healthcare on the island, providing much-needed services for children and adolescents.

Specialized Clinics

The Centre, once completed, will also offer specialized clinics, including but not limited to gastroenterology, opthalmology, nephrology, and cardiology.

“Additionally,” said Mrs Pollard, “We will provide eye examinations with the capability to manufacture glasses on-site, ensuring that children receive the essential care they deserve.”

Importantly, the Centre will also place a strong emphasis on mental health services, recognizing the critical need for emotional and psychological support for children and adolescents.

“We are thrilled with the progress thus far and remain committed to creating a health centre that meets international standards,” said Paul Issa, Chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation and the Issa Foundation – the charitable arms of Couples Resorts, Jamaica.

“We believe that this is going to be a gamechanger for the young people of the North Coast and inland, as we will be offering essentially free pediatric and adolescent primary health care at a very high standard, and we will also serve young tourists in need of medical services,” he added.

Investment in Jamaica’s Future

The Mary Issa Pediatric & Adolescent Health Centre represents a US $2.4 million investment in Jamaica’s future, emphasizing not only the health of its children but also the well-being of families and the wider community. The Centre’s impact will extend beyond healthcare, supporting tourism and community development by strengthening infrastructure and improving quality of life.

“While we celebrate the progress made,” said Mrs Pollard, “additional funding is still needed to complete this vital project. We hope this milestone will inspire more partners to join us in this mission, ensuring that we can provide the highest level of pediatric care to children across Jamaica.”

Show of Gratitude

“The Issa Trust Foundation expresses gratitude to all donors, sponsors, construction partners, the Ministry of Health, the National Health Fund, and all supporters who have helped bring this vision to life, said Mr Issa. “As work continues on the second floor, we remain dedicated to completing the facility and opening its doors in the near future.”

For more information on how you can support or partner with us, please visit www.issatrustfoundation.com.