SellApp Launches to Provide a Mobile Chat and E-Commerce App for Businesses

Buyers and sellers can get an instant message and transact quickly without leaving their cell smartphone.

MIAMI – SellApp, a free person-to-person interactive mobile e-commerce and messaging app for buyers and sellers, launches today to enable buyers and sellers to interact in a secure chat and payment transaction window the combines the speed of mobile e-commerce with the power of chatting.

“We wanted to create something that helped buyers avoid going outside the chat conversation to perform a traditional payment to complete the transaction, yet still, increase the buyer and seller engagement in a deeper way,” said Keith White, a former IBM marketing and sales executive and Founder and CEO of SellApp. “Our platform addresses the needs of both parties in an online mobile transaction by giving the consumer and small business owner a simplified way to communicate and manage a transaction on a secure mobile chat platform, he said.

SellApp’s functionality is well-suited for product or service providers who want more personalized communication with their buyers, anywhere, anytime before completing a transaction. From small businesses to service providers, freelancers to political campaigns, the app makes it easy to engage with patrons, while giving the customers the satisfaction of having an upfront dialogue before making a purchase decision.

SellApp uses the PayPal owned Braintree platform to provide transaction processing, clearing, and settlement. Transactions are encrypted with a token, and the real card number data is never stored or passed through the app. Protecting, customer information and personal data is the number one priority of SellApp.

“I love that there is an instant refund within the app for the occasional mistake,” said Todd Whelan, Strength and Conditioning Coach and Kettlebell Instructor at Whelan Training and Fitness in Tampa, Florida. “The ease of use looks amazing. I can be having a conversation and request and accept payment all in the same screen within seconds.”

Tens of millions of US consumers use messaging apps daily, and with the SellApp, you can buy and sell as merely as sending a text message, without the burden of having to leave the chat window to pay. It gives sellers a quick and straightforward mobile revenue strategy, no upfront fees to start and a cool and sleek mobile commerce payment tool, and buyers can have an alternative and a more convenient way to communicate with businesses, other than old-fashion phone calls and emails.

“I have to say there are several great things about the app,” said Ashley Whelan, Personal Trainer and Health Coach at Lift Weights Lift Spirits. “As a seller, there is a clear way to show the buyer what they are getting. There is an immediate option to purchase tied to that description, and there is a clear record, both in the app and via email. Hands down, I would suggest this to friends and fellow business owners.”

SellApp has photo and video sharing capabilities, voice recording, push notifications, SMS invite, debit and credit card acceptance, personal digital wallet, ratings of sellers after the transaction, in-app buyer reports, in-app seller reports, refunds processed within the app, buyer protection, block users, instant chat and instant payments, and more. The app is a one-stop shop for mobile e-commerce and communication and is free to join, no hidden fees and no monthly fees.

SellApp is available now on iOS and will be available on Android soon. SellApp will be waving all transaction fees for merchants through April 25th.