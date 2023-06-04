Construction Job Fair Hosted For Opa-Locka Residents

OPA-LOCKA – On Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 10am-2pm, a job fair exclusively focused on construction jobs for Opa-Locka residents will be hosted at Sherbondy Village Community Center, 215 Perviz Avenue, Opa-Locka, FL 33054.

The job fair is sponsored by Link Logistics and the City of Opa-Locka and will include positions with Rycon Construction, Inc, Bryant Electric, Air Tech, Wiginton Fire Protection, Downrite Engineering, JB Garage Doors, Road Runner, LR Elite Services and Diamante Construction.

“As a community we are extremely honored to offer our residents the opportunity to participate in this exciting job fair, with participation from best-in-class companies“, said John H. Taylor, Jr., Mayor of the City of Opa-Locka. “We welcome Link Logistics into our growing Opa-Locka community and appreciate that they are embracing and providing opportunities to those who call Opa-Locka home.”

Employment Opportunities

Available employment opportunities will include project management, estimator, project engineer, apprentice, liner technician, paint shop technician, carpenters, framers, drywall installer and finisher, administrative assistant, general labor and more.

These positions will serve multiple construction projects in the area. Including Link Logistics’ Ironwood Commerce Center Phase II, a six building, 740,000 square feet modern logistics development. The development will incorporate traditional Moorish architecture to compliment the surrounding community.

For more information and to register for the job fair visit www.opalockajobs.com