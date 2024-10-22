Secure and Convenient: Voting by Mail in Broward County

Broward County – Broward voters have until 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 24, 2024, to request a Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballot for the upcoming November 5th General Election. Any requests received after 5:00 p.m. on that day will not be processed or accepted for this election. Voters can return their completed ballots by mail, using the provided postage-paid envelope, or drop them off at one of our Secure Ballot Intake Stations (Drop Boxes). For a full schedule of Secure Ballot Intake Station locations, visit BrowardVotes.gov.

Helpful tips for voting by mail:

Carefully read and follow the instructions included with your Vote-By-Mail ballot. Use a black pen to complete your ballot. Never hand over your ballot to anyone you don’t personally know. Sign your ballot envelope in the designated area, marked by a red X. Return your completed ballot as early as possible. All ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Night, November 5, 2024.

Key dates and information for the General Election:

Early Voting will be available from October 21st to November 3rd, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

We provide election information on our social media platforms in three languages. Follow us @BrowardVotes on Instagram, Facebook, X, and Nextdoor to stay updated and help us spread the word. To request a Vote-By-Mail ballot or to check your voter status, visit BrowardVotes.gov.