Sean Paul’s Tour Dates in New Zealand, Australia and US

New York – Multi-award-winning and Billboard Chart-topping International Recording Artiste Sean Paul is thrilled to announce his upcoming tour dates in New Zealand and Australia, as well as his highly anticipated headlining performances at major US festivals.

Jammin Reggae Festival

Kicking off the tour, Sean Paul will make his way to New Zealand and Australia after his inaugural performance at Jamaica’s Rebel Salute. He is set to headline the Jammin Reggae Festival, which takes place over two days on February 3rd and 4th, 2024, in Sydney and the Gold Coast. The festival, known for its electrifying showcases of international artists, will feature 23 renowned acts, including reggae-dancehall superstar Sean Paul.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Following his Australian performances, Sean Paul will be heading to the United States to join the lineup of the prestigious Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on June 15, 2024. This marks a significant milestone for Sean Paul, as Bonnaroo has been requesting his performance for the past 15 years. As one of the first major festivals in the United States, Bonnaroo attracts music enthusiasts from all over the world.

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, held on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee, is a staple in the American music festival scene. Known for its diverse lineup, the festival showcases various musical genres, from indie rock and reggae to hip hop and electronic dance. Recognized by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the “50 Moments that Changed Rock & Roll,” Bonnaroo consistently ranks as one of the top 10 best festivals by GQ Magazine.

Sean Paul’s upcoming tour dates in Australia and New Zealand

January 26: Wellington, NZ

January 28: Tauranga, NZ

January 31: Perth, AZ

February 2: Melbourne, AZ

February 3: Sydney, AZ

February 4: Queensland, AZ