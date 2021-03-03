SBC Community Development Corporation Announces New Board Members

[RICHMOND HEIGHTS] – The SBC Community Development Corporation (SBC CDC) recently announced four new board members. These members will help support the non-profit’s work to build a solid community through collaborative efforts and partnerships. Their commitment will ultimately provide programs and services that address the intergenerational needs of the community.

“We are elated to expand SBC Community Development Corporation’s board. They will bring diverse expertise and insights to our mission, vision, and programs for the Richmond Heights community and beyond. They are comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength, stability, and self-reliance toward our efforts,” said Mark Valentine, Executive Director. “Throughout the past few months, we have worked diligently to ensure our board members and leadership will continue to represent a variety of experts from various sectors. Our newest board members are no exception, and we look forward to serving with each of them.

SBC Community Development Corporation Board Members

The new board members began their terms with SBC CDC effective February 10, 2021, and can now serve.

Deon Bush

Deon Bush is entering his sixth NFL season and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2016. Throughout his five seasons with the Bears, Bush has appeared in 65 games with eight total starts. Bush is the Founder of Doby’s Dream. A foundation that honors Gary Bush, Deon’s late father. In addition, keeping with Gary’s mission to impact those in need within the Miami, Florida community. Bush is also a Nike ambassador and an ambassador for the American Liver Foundation. Bush is a graduate of the University of Miami and Christopher Columbus High School.

Roy Modkins

Roy Modkins is a tool for change with over 30 years of Corporate Leadership. His business acumen has led to being acknowledged and awarded from top brands. Brands such as CNN, The Weather Channel, Mount Sinai Hospital, The Trayvon Martin Foundation, Turner Broadcasting, Baptist Health and Cox Media. He holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco. For years, his non-profit, The Historic Society, has partnered with SBC Community Development Corporation on countless outreach initiatives. Under the Second Baptist Church ministry, he was married and dedicated his daughter to Christ. He lives in Cutler Bay with his wife and two children.

Jeremiah Payne

Jeremiah Payne is currently the Assistant Financial Aid Director at Trinity International University – Florida and Youth Coordinator at Miami Vineyard Community Church. Payne grew up in the community of Richmond Heights and attended Second Baptist Church for the majority of his life. He benefited from summer camp and the after school programs the CDC provided while he was in elementary and middle school.

Not only was he a student in the programs, but throughout his time in high school he returned to instill the lessons he learned to those that came after him. This led him to attend Hampton University where he developed a desire to continue to give back to the community that had given so much to him.

He is currently a student and employee at Trinity International University – Florida, finishing his BA in Christian Ministry while serving at Miami Vineyard Community Church in their college/young adult and youth ministries. He and his loving wife, Shauna Parris, have been married since June of 2019.

Antoinette Symonette

Antoinette Symonette is a member of Second Baptist Church, which is the church she grew up in located in Richmond Heights where she still resides. She is a graduate of Florida State University with a Bachelors of Science in Sociology. Additionally, Antoinette holds a Masters of Arts in Organizational Development and Leaderships from the University of the Rockies. She is civic-minded and most recently co-chaired a girl’s mentorship program through her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is a business owner and is a licensed life and health insurance agent.