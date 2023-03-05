Mastering the Art of Public Speaking: Being Prepared as a Speaker for Unexpected Opportunities

By Spence M. Finlayson

NASSAU, Bahamas – I have been speaking professionally as an international motivational speaker and corporate trainer for more than 36 years and on a number of occasions, I have been called on to speak without notice or warning.

Just recently while in Atlanta, Georgia to broadcast my Bahamas based television and radio show, Immediate Response I attended Bishop Donald Battle’s church, Divine Faith Ministries International and was invited to bring remarks and greetings. As a seasoned speaker, I was prepared to deliver a short powerful scripture based brief message and that’s exactly what I did. I went to my go to material on faith and when I was finished, Bishop Battle said, “This Bahamian brother looks like he can preach.”

Being Prepared

You see, you must always be prepared!! Just like the Girl Guides Motto says “Be Prepared “.

On another somber occasion, while attending my only sister Viola Wimbish funeral in Hartford, Connecticut a few weeks ago, as I entered the church with my brothers, nieces and nephews, my oldest niece Diane, said to me “Uncle Spence, I put you down on the program to speak “. I said ok, and I went on to the deliver one of my best funeral speeches ever! The Pastor said when I was finished, ‘ the baby brother looks like he was going to preach the sermon. He was on fire!”

Now remember that you will be nervous when call upon unexpectedly, being the center of attention, especially with a new audience can be scary. Speakers generally feel vulnerable, and scared. It’s a given that a speech is something that’s always done with ample time for preparation, right? Wrong!! That’s because the reality is that even though most of my requests for speaking engagements are made weeks in advance, some may come with just a few days’ notice and in my case recently, a few minutes. That’s why speakers should always be ready to mount the podium, take the stage.

Last Minute Speaking Scenarios

While the last-minute speaking scenario before a group is always a very distinct possibility, there are other scenarios that demonstrate why its vitally important to always be ready to speak. Among them: Crisis situations which may demand that an individual be prepared not only to address the media but his own employees as well.as share vital information. Special events that may range from happy events like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries etc. and sad events like funerals.

If you are called upon to deliver a speech with very short notice, you can share personal stories to illustrate your points, thus delivering remarks that are more personal than even those prepared with several weeks’ notice. As with speaking even when there has been prior notice, the key to success when tapped to make remarks at the last minute is to speak from the heart and with passion. Instead of panicking and thinking that you have to give some lofty presentation that will be remembered a hundred years from now, just relax and share information in a conversational tone as if speaking with a trusted friend or colleague.

Steps to Efficiently Prepare

Finally, here are some steps to efficiently prepare for a speech on a very short notice:

Identify your purpose. Why are you speaking?

Know your audience. What are their aspirations, pains etc.?

Add significance. Why should the audience care?

Define your clear message. What should your audience remember?

Establish your structure. Develop a middle part with one or two points supported by an anecdote, story, and preferably backed up by facts.

Prepare a strong opening and ending.

Rehearse

Always remember to bring your high energy to your presentation. It can only help.

Spence M. Finlayson is a Bahamian International Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Author and Host of the Highly Popular Immediate Response Radio and Television Show on ZNS in the Bahamas with a global reach. He can be reached at phoenixinstitute@gmail.com

,