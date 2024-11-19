CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – This year for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday 2024, some 26 accommodation providers in Saint Lucia are offering discounts and perks up to 65% off. Deals include discounts on room rates, upgrades, resort credits, spa discounts and more. Options include family-focused hotels, luxury resorts, eco-hotels, wellness properties, villas, global brands and locally-owned boutique hotels.

Travelers can find the best deals and get inspired for their Caribbean vacation with the dedicated Cyber Monday page created by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. More than two dozen offers can be found at www.stlucia.org and clicking Cyber Monday Deals, or going to www.stlucia.org/en/offers-black-friday-cyber-monday-2024. Offers and details vary.

Saint Lucia is easier than ever to access from the U.S., with nonstop flights starting at $361 roundtrip on American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines from Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, New York and Philadelphia. With added new flights from New York and year-round daily flights from many major markets, connecting to Saint Lucia from across the U.S. is seamless.

Saint Lucia is a favorite Caribbean destination year-round for couples, luxury travelers, families, nature enthusiasts and adventure-seekers. Travelers can enjoy renowned Lucian hospitality, local communities fostering sustainable tourism efforts, rainforest excursions, Creole-French-Caribbean cuisine and more.

Saint Lucia Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday Deals

Akasha Luxury Villa: 15% discount for all bookings

Bay Gardens Resorts (four properties): Up to 50% off accommodation

BodyHoliday: Up to 50% off the fully flexible rate

Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel: Up to 40% off “suite” rates plus $150 food & beverage credit

Castles in Paradise Villa Resort – Extra 10% discount on the listed prices

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa: Additional 10% off current rates with savings up to 60%

East Winds Resort: 20% discount plus complimentary spa treatment

Fond Doux Eco Resort: 25% off

Harbor Club St. Lucia – Curio Collection by Hilton: 50% off best available rate

Ladera Resort: Up to 50% off, the best deal of the year

Marigot Beach Club & Dive Resort: 50% off all room categories

Rabot Hotel from Hotel Chocolat: Up to 35% off rooms and $150 resort credit

Sandals Grande St. Lucian: Enjoy up to 65% off

Sandals Halcyon: Enjoy up to 65% off

Sandals Regency La Toc: Enjoy up to 65% off

Serenity at Coconut Bay: Savings up to 65%

Secrets St. Lucia: Up to 35% off, new resort opening January 2025

StolenTime: Save up to 50% off

Stonefield Villa Resort: 20% off rack rates

Têt Rouge Resort: 15% off all rates

The Landings Resort and Spa: 20% discount and $200 resort credit

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort: Save up to 60% off

Zoetry Marigot Bay St. Lucia: Up to 40% off

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Island Highlights

Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Visitors can explore the island’s rich history and popular festivals such as the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party, Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, Lucian Carnival and Creole Heritage Month. Signature activities include the highly-Instagrammed mud baths at Sulphur Springs Park and heritage chocolate making.

The island is recognized as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.