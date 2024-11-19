Save Big on Saint Lucia Accommodations with Cyber Monday 2024
CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – This year for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday 2024, some 26 accommodation providers in Saint Lucia are offering discounts and perks up to 65% off. Deals include discounts on room rates, upgrades, resort credits, spa discounts and more. Options include family-focused hotels, luxury resorts, eco-hotels, wellness properties, villas, global brands and locally-owned boutique hotels.
Travelers can find the best deals and get inspired for their Caribbean vacation with the dedicated Cyber Monday page created by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. More than two dozen offers can be found at www.stlucia.org and clicking Cyber Monday Deals, or going to www.stlucia.org/en/offers-black-friday-cyber-monday-2024. Offers and details vary.
Saint Lucia is easier than ever to access from the U.S., with nonstop flights starting at $361 roundtrip on American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines from Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, New York and Philadelphia. With added new flights from New York and year-round daily flights from many major markets, connecting to Saint Lucia from across the U.S. is seamless.
Saint Lucia is a favorite Caribbean destination year-round for couples, luxury travelers, families, nature enthusiasts and adventure-seekers. Travelers can enjoy renowned Lucian hospitality, local communities fostering sustainable tourism efforts, rainforest excursions, Creole-French-Caribbean cuisine and more.
Saint Lucia Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday Deals
- Akasha Luxury Villa: 15% discount for all bookings
- Bay Gardens Resorts (four properties): Up to 50% off accommodation
- BodyHoliday: Up to 50% off the fully flexible rate
- Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel: Up to 40% off “suite” rates plus $150 food & beverage credit
- Castles in Paradise Villa Resort – Extra 10% discount on the listed prices
- Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa: Additional 10% off current rates with savings up to 60%
- East Winds Resort: 20% discount plus complimentary spa treatment
- Fond Doux Eco Resort: 25% off
- Harbor Club St. Lucia – Curio Collection by Hilton: 50% off best available rate
- Ladera Resort: Up to 50% off, the best deal of the year
- Marigot Beach Club & Dive Resort: 50% off all room categories
- Rabot Hotel from Hotel Chocolat: Up to 35% off rooms and $150 resort credit
- Sandals Grande St. Lucian: Enjoy up to 65% off
- Sandals Halcyon: Enjoy up to 65% off
- Sandals Regency La Toc: Enjoy up to 65% off
- Serenity at Coconut Bay: Savings up to 65%
- Secrets St. Lucia: Up to 35% off, new resort opening January 2025
- StolenTime: Save up to 50% off
- Stonefield Villa Resort: 20% off rack rates
- Têt Rouge Resort: 15% off all rates
- The Landings Resort and Spa: 20% discount and $200 resort credit
- Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort: Save up to 60% off
- Zoetry Marigot Bay St. Lucia: Up to 40% off
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Island Highlights
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Visitors can explore the island’s rich history and popular festivals such as the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party, Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, Lucian Carnival and Creole Heritage Month. Signature activities include the highly-Instagrammed mud baths at Sulphur Springs Park and heritage chocolate making.
The island is recognized as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.