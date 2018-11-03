Saint Lucia commemorates Inaugural JetBlue Mint Service

Saint Lucia – Prime Minister, Honourable Allen Chastanet and acting Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Mrs. Tiffany Howard are among officials set to welcome the inaugural JetBlue Mint service on Saturday November 3, 2018.

The flight originating out of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is expected to land at the Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) at 12:39 p.m.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is ecstatic about the new service. While it is not a new flight, JetBlue has added its premium Mint service to the route, which allows passengers the luxury of kicking back and relaxing on fully lie-flat seats. Each seat features cushions with adjustable firmness and a massage feature, a comforter and pillow, and ergonomic touches. In addition, the Mint service provides individualized seatback TVs and unlimited snacks.

The Acting CEO at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Mrs. Tiffany Howard, said; “This is exciting news for our destination as the introduction of the JetBlue Mint service from Boston shows continued growth in our luxury sector out of Northeast United States. Our goal at the SLTA is to continue welcoming more visitors to Saint Lucia and JetBlue, as a partner, continues to complement our marketing efforts.”

The SLTA has planned a welcome ceremony to commemorate this new service with a pannist, and masqueraders who are expected to greet passengers on the tarmac followed by a short reception in the VIP Lounge of the Hewanorra International Airport.

Also expected to attend the ceremony are SLTA Director of Marketing for the USA, Kelly Fontenelle–Clarke; General Manager for JetBlue Airways, Marcelline Palton; and Regional Manager for LATAM/Caribbean – Product, JetBlue and JetBlue Vacations, Wendy Jurngerkes.