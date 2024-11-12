S Hotel Montego Bay Jamaica Takes Another Top Award in London

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – On the periphery of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, United Kingdom, last week, one of the world’s largest travel trade shows, the S Hotel Montego Bay, copped another top award, this time from global travel powerhouse, Johansens.

S Hotel Montego Bay was awarded the Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence for the best Waterside Hotel in North America (which encompasses Canada, the United States of America, Mexico, and the Caribbean). Just a week ago, S Hotel Montego Bay was named one of the top 25 Boutique Hotels by Hotels Above Par. This is an international guide that highlights the coolest boutique hotels and travel experiences around the world.

Condé Nast Johansens is a global collection of luxury hotels, spas, and venues. Each year, experts with over 40 years of experience inspect and recommend these properties. The award was collected by S Hotel’s UK representative Debbie Melchor at the awards ceremony last week.

“Jamaica is immensely proud of the S Hotel Montego Bay for securing the esteemed Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence as the Best Waterside Hotel in North America and being among the top 25 Boutique Hotels by Hotels Above Par,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who was on official business at WTM London. “These prestigious recognitions underscore Jamaica’s standing as a world-class tourism destination with offerings that continue to captivate and inspire. Congratulations to the S Hotel team for their outstanding contributions to Jamaica’s tourism product and for representing our country on the global stage.”

Award-Winning Streak

S Hotel Montego Bay’s award-winning streak comes weeks after Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards named S Hotel Montego Bay as the #1 Best Hotel, and S Hotel Kingston (previously known as Spanish Court Hotel) recognized as the #9 Best Hotel in the Caribbean & Central America market for 2024. Beyond that, in April of this year, S Hotel Montego Bay was voted Top All-Inclusive Hotel in the World; Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean and Top 25 All-Inclusive in the Caribbean by the world’s largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor. S Hotel also picked up numerous other accolades, including the number one All-Inclusive Caribbean resort in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 listing.

In 2023, the hotel was named the top resort in the Caribbean and Central America. It also ranked 16th worldwide in the Condé Nast Best Hotels in the World Readers’ Choice Awards.

When asked about the awards, S Montego Bay General Manager Ann-Marie Goffe-Pryce said, “Each award has inspired our team to aim higher and higher to give our guests a truly outstanding Jamaican vacation experience.”