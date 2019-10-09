S Hotel Jamaica and Kanopi House Top Condé Nast Traveler Best Hotels Rankings in Caribbean

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett Congratulates Local Hotels on New Condé Nast Traveler Best Hotels Rankings

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, has ranked S Hotel in Montego Bay and the Kanopi House in Portland as #1 and #6 best hotels in the Caribbean and Central America, respectively, in its 32nd annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey.

The Half Moon luxury hotel in Montego Bay was ranked best property in Jamaica and #13 of 50 Resorts in the “Caribbean Islands” category. The 120-room S Hotel, owned and operated by the Crissa Group, was also ranked the 39th Best Hotel in the World.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett extended congratulations to the hoteliers, whose accolades will further promote Jamaica as the destination of choice for the region.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the management and staff of the S Hotel, the Kanopi House and Half Moon Hotel for being listed in the 2019 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards list. These accolades will go a far way in helping us to promote brand Jamaica to new audiences,” said the Minister.

He further noted that, “I am particularly proud of the S Hotel which has ranked #1, after being operational for less than a year. The S Hotel is Jamaican owned and Jamaican managed and we are exceptionally proud of Christopher Issa’s undivided commitment and dedication to the tourism sector and to his country. We look forward to hearing more about the many other accolades to come.”

Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 50 Resorts in The Caribbean Islands list also notes Rockhouse Hotel as #14, Couples Tower Isle as #21, GoldenEye Resort as #23 and Jamaica Inn at #24.

Also listed are Couples Negril, Couples Sans Souci Resort, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Couples Swept Away, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, and Round Hill Hotel and Villas.

“I am extremely proud of the impact that our Jamaican properties have made on the readers of this magazine. We will commend our hoteliers for their contributions to making Jamaica a come-to-mind destination with their incredible customer service and world-class facilities,” said the Minister.

The Best Hotels in the World list ranked the 50 best hotels in the world according to 600,000 registered voters from the Condé Nast Traveler’s site.

The Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards is the longest running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and commonly known as ‘the best of travel’.