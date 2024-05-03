Roots Reggae Singer Rad Dixon Giving Thanks For Life

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Fans who have followed Rad Dixon’s career know his preference for roots music, but on his latest project the singer and his producers went for a techno feel which he savors.

Giving Thanks For Life and I Remember are two songs on the EP, also titled Giving Thanks For Life, which was released in March. It is co-produced by James Smith for Tasjay Productions and DJ Treasure.

Dixon, who is based in South Florida, said he and the producers agreed to go for a different sound.

“We came to an understanding that it’s what di people want rhythm-wise, but lyric-wise nothing has changed. Wi never stop righteousness,” Dixon explained.

Both songs on the EP were inspired by a need to be positive, no matter the hardships and negatives taking place in the world.

“A lotta di things mi see going on now, me go through it too but we know that righteousness always prevail,” said the artist, who is from Manchester parish in central Jamaica.

Dixon’s appreciation for positive music developed while living in Manchester where the much-touted roots-reggae revival of the early 1990s had its genesis. That parish is the birthplace of Garnet Silk and Tony Rebel, two of that movement’s leaders.

Those artists also had hit songs done to genre-bending beats. Like them, Dixon sees nothing wrong with jumping on hot ‘riddims’, especially if they are unique.