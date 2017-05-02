Roland Martin and Angela Rye Join The 5th Annual South Florida Youth Summit

TV One’s Roland Martin and CNN Political Commentator Angela Rye are Guest Hosts of The 5th Annual South Florida Youth Summit

MIAMI – The 5th Annual South Florida Youth Summit presented by LEAD Nation in partnership with the Knight Foundation will be May 18, 2017 through May 20, 2017.

It is a weekend of knowledge based enrichment activities in an interactive setting. The Summit is the brain child of State Representative and L.E.A.D. Nation co-founder Shevrin Jones.

“We are excited about the 5th Annual South Florida Youth Summit. Looking at the direction of our nation and our communities, the time is now that we not only encourage our youth, but we empower them – empower them to do more and greater than they can imagine, to be the change they want to see/be,” said Jones.

The Summit will kick off this year with an adult only event, Cocktails & Conversations on May 18, 2017 at the Urban League of Broward County at 7:30 pm.

Cocktails & Conversations is an evening of community leaders, educators, civic leaders, and parents who unite for an interactive discussion on empowering youth to be the change agent in the community.

The night will be moderated by Jawan Strader (NBC 6) with guests Roland Martin (Host of TV One’s Daily Morning Show), and Angela Rye (CNN Political Commentator).

South Florida Youth Summit Chairperson, Kerline Jules, says they will pull out all the stops this year. “We are beyond excited! The South Florida Youth Summit will feature breakout sessions on various topics from STEM, Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Goal-Setting to name a few. With the theme: “LEAD Now: Redefining Leadership in 2017”, we want our summit attendees to walk out knowing that they have a voice and can be advocates in their circle of influence even in this young phase of their life.”

Grooming advocates is the goal for May 19, 2017 with the high energy, LIT youth rally at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center PL, Miramar, FL 33025 from 9 am – 1 pm.

The Leaders in Training (LIT) youth rally will be staged in a high-energy leadership empowerment rally. The rally will encompass invited high school students in the region to join the empowerment experience. This event is sponsored by the City of Miramar.

The finale, on May 20, 2017 will be the South Florida Youth Summit at Miami-Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL 33167 from 9 am – 4 pm.

South Florida students will enjoy a full day conference featuring seminars, workshops, and panel discussions and have the opportunity to become active participants in creating positive social change in their communities.

The South Florida Youth Summit is made possible by the generous support of the following sponsors and community partners: Knight Foundation, City of Miramar, Waste Management, Miami-Dade College, Ron Book PA. Urban League of Broward County and the Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals.

South Florida Youth Summit conference schedule

May 18, 2017 7:30 pm

Cocktails & Conversation

Urban League of Broward County

560 NW 27th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Admission: FREE

May 19, 2017 9 am – 1 pm

L.I.T. Youth Rally (Leaders in Training)

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center PL

Miramar, FL 33025

Admission: FREE (Invite Only)

May 19, 2017 8 pm – 12 pm

Blue Jeans & Blazers

Cash Only

15 W Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Admission: $30 in Advance | $40 at the Door

May 20, 2017 | 9am – 4pm

The South Florida Youth Summit

Miami-Dade College North Campus

11380 NW 27th Avenue

Miami, FL 33167

Admission: FREE