Rising Tech in Florida: Why the Sunshine State is a Good Choice for IT Services

In 2021 more tech companies flocked to Florida than any other state, and it isn’t hard to see why. When you think of Florida, you envision beautiful beaches, a vibrant culture, and endless sun, but the weather and party atmosphere aren’t the only reasons why IT services are thriving.

5 Reasons Why Florida is the Perfect Place for IT Services

Plenty of businesses, big and small, are reaching for the Florida coast. Among those is Techspert Services, which offers IT Support in Orlando.

Here’s why startups come to Florida.

1. Florida Has a Business-Friendly Tax Structure

As remote work opportunities become more readily available, companies no longer feel tied to New York or California. These states, for better or worse, have high tax rates for businesses. Now, companies can build businesses in any state, provided they have the right infrastructure.

The state of Florida specifically has no state inheritance, intangibles, or personal tax, and its sales and corporate taxes are super low compared to other states. For some startups, a lower tax rate can make the difference between being profitable in 3 years or not profiting at all.

2. Florida’s Government is Welcoming Businesses

Florida’s Governor and legislators are actively supporting startups and enterprises with their public policy. They’re known for encouraging research and development of new products, and they’re doing what they can to become the next hot IT hub within the US, but also globally.

A business in Florida, thanks to the state’s legal options, can test unmanned vehicles and fintech products without worrying about the typical prohibitive regulations found elsewhere.

State officials aren’t just supporting businesses that are already within their borders; they’re actively encouraging businesses in other states to relocate. Florida is trying to prove that they won’t take businesses for granted, which has had a huge influence in attracting startups.

3. Florida Has An Impressive Business Infrastructure

While no one can deny that Florida’s infrastructure needs some work, it also shouldn’t be overlooked by budding businesses. The state of Florida is home to 20 commercial airports and 130 public-use airports, which gives them the edge when it comes to aviation and aerospace.

Florida also has 15 seaports that generate almost a million jobs per year. The state has significantly invested in capacity and operational improvements to keep up with demand.

To top it all off, Florida has been investing in the resiliency of its energy supply. It’s among the five states nationally, with the shortest average duration of less than 90 minutes. Major energy companies have invested millions to reduce the frequency of outages from disastrous storms.

4. Florida Has a Talented and Resilient Workforce

Florida’s public school system pre-college leaves much to be desired, but its university system is ranked the best in the nation. The University of Florida is ranked 28th nationally, while Florida State and the University of Miami are tied for 55th place. All three schools are good choices.

With such a highly regarded education system, you’re guaranteed to find some of the most talented and resilient employees in the country, and you definitely need these qualities in IT.

Florida has the third-largest workforce in America and also contains a culturally and linguistically diverse pool of candidates, which benefits you on an international scale. Thanks to Florida’s favorable tax system, hiring and maintaining quality staff is much cheaper than in other states.

5. Florida Boasts a High Quality of Life Rating

Florida is known as the sunshine state for a good reason: you’re bound to get 237 days of sun every single year. That’s higher than the US average, so you can enjoy the warm weather and sandy beaches for longer. Florida truly is one of the best places to work and live in the US.

But besides the weather, Florida has a cost of living that’s below the nation’s average when compared to states with a similar immigration rate and economic growth. Plus, Florida has some of the best world-class entertainment in the United States, so you’ll never have a dull moment.