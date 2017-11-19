National Entrepreneurship Month Spotlight: Continental & Global Services

MIAMI – November is National Entrepreneurship month and we celebrate the success of our entrepreneurs and innovators such as Continental & Global Services.

Established in 2014, Continental & Global Services is a leading distributor of high-quality janitorial products, chemicals, and food service disposables in the Eastern Unites States.

With an extensive selection of products, they have risen above the rest to bring quality products, rapid response time on deliveries, and great savings passed down by dealing directly with manufactures.

At Continental & Global Services, our mission is that if you ask, it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door shall be opened onto you!

Continental & Global Services is registered as a certified MBE in the State of Florida, SBA, and DBE. They supply paper products and cleaning chemicals to government agencies within Florida and other businesses alike. With a vast catalog of products, Continental & Global Services supports the Green Initiative, supplying environmentally safe and recycled products.

In light of their green initiatives, Continental & Global Services most recently added laundered services to their catalog, in hopes of not only helping their clients save cost on frequently used materials but to also reduce waste to our environment.

Although their main market is janitorial supplies; Continental and Global Services pride themselves in their ability to educate their clients and fellow small business leaders on government contracting, bids and purchase forecasting. “We take pride in customer satisfaction, quality control, and our client’s growth; not just ours,” Chinedu Okoro, President of Continental & Global Services.