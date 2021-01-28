Riding a Jet Ski in The Ocean: Safety Tips

Nothing sounds like more fun than driving a jet ski across a huge expanse of water. Flying across the waves at 35 miles per hour without a cabin around you certainly gives you an unparalleled experience. And if you are into tricks, a jet ski allows you to flip, spin, and do other tricks that a larger water vessel would never allow you to do. Why? Because, as it turns out, jet skis are much more stable than you might imagine. However, that doesn’t mean that there are no safety tips that you should follow while driving one, particularly if you plan to do so on the ocean.

Some Interesting Facts About Jet Skis

They have horsepower similar to large outboard boat engines

They accelerate like a motorcycle

They are more hazardous to operate than most other watercraft

They make up 9% of all registered marine vessels in the country

Jet ski riders must follow all rules and regulations for boats smaller than 16 feet

They account for 26% of all reported marine accidents

Checklist of Safety Practices

Make Sure You Have All The Required Equipment

Before heading out to the water, make sure you have these items:

A fire extinguisher that has been approved by the Coast Guard

A ventilation system

A functioning backfire flame arrestor

A cord or lanyard between the driver’s wrist and the key in the ignition

A signaling device (this can be either a horn or a whistle)

Life vest

Jet ski registration with properly placed decals

Take a Safety Course

Even if you are an experienced jet ski driver, a safety course may serve as a refresher on its operating features. Also, you may qualify for a personal watercraft insurance discount. And if this is your first time driving a jet ski, it is well worth it to gain some practical experience.

Make Defensive Driving a Priority

Always drive defensively. Don’t be tempted to jump a wake left by a passing boat which could end up having you lose control. Also, keep in mind that jet skis at full speed may take up to 300 feet to stop. Always keep an eye out for other jet skis, swimmers, and other vessels in the water.

Don’t Carry Too Many Passengers

You know how many passengers your jet ski allows. Don’t exceed that number. And don’t be tempted to carry a small child on your lap. Everyone riding with you needs to sit behind you.

Don’t Let Unqualified Drivers Use Your Jet Ski

If you loan your jet ski to someone who has no experience, the risk of an accident is extremely high. If someone wants to ride with you, that’s fine, but don’t let just anyone ride your jet ski. You don’t want to end up being liable for an accident.

Have you been involved in a jet ski accident?

