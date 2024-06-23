Video

Rhythms of Africa 2024 “Strength of A Woman” Highlights

Rhythms of Africa 2024 “Strength of A Woman” was held at the Miramar Cultural Center on March 16th & 17th 2024.

Rhythms of Africa 2024 “Strength of A Woman” was hosted by Mayor of Miramar Wayne Messam and presented by Embrace Music Foundation along with the City of Miramar & Commission. The show is a production of Solutions In Music.

Special Guest Appearances by – Alison Hinds, Etana, Junior Jazz, Dwisdom, Prilly Hamilton young Kailani Belle Alcock with her debut performance.

 Rhythms of Africa Artists

Nicole Yarling, Jesse Jones, Ronnie Smith, Murphy Prince , Selena Serrano, Shanna Lee, Dotti Demaris Montijo,

Rhythms of Africa Band

Willie Stewart Band Leader/Director, Vinni Hamilton (MD), Leroy Romans, Jaime Hinckson, Frank Burt, Mark McClary, Robert “Dubwise” Brownie, Kevin Jarrett, Yorel Romans, Nany Graham.

Rhythms of Africa – Dancers:

Amaya Lewis Dancer/Choreographer & Folayan Griffiths, Master drummer: Nanyamka Graham IDL dance group, Andrene Bonner :

Spoken Word and our Stars of the Show Miramar High School Students percussion group along with section leaders Zayden Salmon , Nathan Quan, Jordan Mash . Special guest appearance on drums Ricaedo Henriques.

 

