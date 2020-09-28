Island Origins – Plan Yuh Vote – Less Than a Week to Register

Plan Yuh Vote – with Marlon Hill and Calibe Thompson

Guest Christina White, Miami Dade Supervisor of Elections, talks to us about what’s going on behind the scenes in the upcoming election.

Get prepared for the 2020 general elections, learn how the week’s headlines affect your vote and hear from the people in the know.

October 5 is the final date to register in Florida! To do it online you must have a driver’s license or Florida ID. Here’s what you need to know.

Register to vote: https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home

Miami Sample Ballot:

Broward Sample Ballot