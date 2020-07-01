Restricted Commercial Air Travel Into/Out of Trinidad & Tobago Still In Effect

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – As of July 1st, Caribbean Airlines advises that the borders of Trinidad & Tobago still remain closed to regular scheduled passenger flights.

As such, the airline is not operating commercial flights out of or into Trinidad & Tobago at this time.

The only services that may be facilitated to and from Trinidad & Tobago by Caribbean Airlines at this time, and until further notice, are special approved flights which may be put on in order to repatriate persons.

Caribbean Airlines thanks all stakeholders for their understanding.