MIAMI – On April 5, 2024, the 19th annual Reclaim the Dream Candlelight Memorial and Gospel Concert was held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. The event was organized to honor the 56th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. sJr.’s assassination. Approximately 2,000 people attended the event, including notable figures such as Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones.

The Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC) hosted the event with the City of Miami Chairwoman, District Five Commissioner Christine King, and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon-District 3. The event had an atmosphere similar to a church service, with speeches and gospel performances that inspired hope and recommitment to continuing the work and highlighted Dr. King’s legacy.

The Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale performed first, followed by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Hezekiah Walker and the Love Fellowship Choir, who sang some of his signature songs, including “Grateful.” Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Tamala Mann also had the crowd on their feet with an uplifting melody of her signature songs, including “Take Me To The King.”

The event culminated with a candlelight prayer led by Pastor Gaston Smith. Attendees raised flameless candles overhead, symbolizing the power of small acts to spark change. Martha Whisby-Wells and Martin Luther Wardlaw, backed by the Reclaim the Dream Community Choir, which was composed of representatives from various churches, led the crowd in singing a medley written and arranged by award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Martin Luther Wardlaw and directed by Dr. Argarita Johnson-Palavicini, which included “This Little Light of Mine,” Walk In The Light,” We Are The World,” and “Hold Up The Light,” which was a poignant moment during the event.

The event aimed to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy by encapsulating his enduring message of faith, fairness, and justice. Five hundred seniors were bused in to enjoy the event.

Chairwoman Christine King emphasized the event’s role in fostering unity and resilience in facing challenges. She viewed it as an opportunity for individuals to reinvigorate their dedication to the ongoing pursuit of civil rights and a more just society.

Commissioner Keon Hardemon praised the Reclaim The Dream event as a source of unity and inspiration within the community, highlighting its significance in honoring Dr. King’s lasting influence and mobilizing efforts toward justice and equality.

Amina McNeil, the President & CEO of MLKEDC, underscored the ongoing work needed to realize Dr. King’s vision, stressing the importance of proactive initiatives to cultivate a fair and equitable society for all.

Save the Date for the Reclaim the Dream 20th Anniversary on April 4, 2025.