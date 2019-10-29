Registration opens for Voting for Global Jamaica Diaspora Council

SOUTH FLORIDA – Registration process for voting for Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) opened last Friday, October 25. To register persons must complete the registration form for your region by Sunday, November 17.

Registration forms are available online at Global JA Diaspora Council.

The formal voting for members of the Council will take place Thursday, November 21 through Sunday, December 15.

Persons must be registered to be able to vote in the election for members on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council in Diaspora regions – Canada, United Kingdom and United States of America. Voting period for the Council closes on Sunday, December 15.

To be eligible for voting, persons must complete the registration form. To learn more about the registration process and obtain the available form, persons can visit the website Global JA Diaspora Council.

Ongoing information on election process for the GJDC will be disseminated through available sources including the media/social media network, community associations, churches and faith-based organizations.