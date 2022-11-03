Regional Business Forum Set to Unleash Caribbean’s Investment Potential

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Global business leaders looking to invest in the Caribbean and connect with regional innovators and entrepreneurs will soon be gathering at the highly anticipated Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF 2022).

The Forum, which takes place in Trinidad from November 8-11, will bring together more than 400 top tier regional and international executives to explore over 20 investment projects in the key areas of AgTech, The Green Economy, Transportation and Logistics, and Digital Business.

CIF 2022 attendees will meet with talented individuals and teams who are working on innovative, viable, and cutting edge projects that are ready to move into the next exciting phase of development.

Foreign Investors

The inaugural Forum is the ideal platform for foreign-direct investors who are ready and willing to collaborate on programmes that will boost regional growth, create long-term jobs, and transform the Caribbean into a ‘GREEN-er and SMART-er’ economy.

The three-day event will also include thought-provoking talks from an impressive cadre of speakers, including the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon.

Presenters

They will be joined by several world-class presenters including the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, H.E Wamkele Mene, Founding Managing Partner at Celesta Capital, Dr Nicholas Brathwaite, JetBlue Ventures’ Managing Director of Operations & Partnerships, Stephen Snyder, and Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark.

Topics

Some of the topics being examined are ‘Financing for investment’, ‘ICT and digital business’, and ‘Private sector engagement for Caribbean transformation’. There will also be roundtables, panel discussions, site visits, and mix and mingle networking opportunities.

CIF 2022 is being hosted by the Caribbean Export Development Agency with support from the European Union, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, CARICOM, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies.

Book your place at the Caribbean Investment Forum here – www.caribbeaninvestmentforum.com.