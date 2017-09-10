Hurricane warnings discontinued for the entire Bahamas

Hurricane Irma and The Islands Of The Bahamas update as of 2pm, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

NASSAU, Bahamas – Hurricane warnings have been lifted for all of The Islands of The Bahamas, however, tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Grand Bahama and Bimini.

There are no reports of severe damage to tourism infrastructure across the islands, the Lynden Pindling International Airport and Port of Nassau have already reopened.

The all clear has been given for the remainder of The Islands of The Bahamas. This includes the islands of Abaco, Andros, The Berry Islands, New Providence, Eleuthera, Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, Andros, San Salvador, Inagua, Mayaguna, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island, and Samana Cay.

AIRPORTS

The Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau has reopened. However, there are no US and International flights operating today, Sunday, September 10 except for Copa Airlines to Panama and an incoming Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta. Limited domestic flights are operating today. Travelers should contact their respective airlines for flight information.

The remaining airports will resume operations once the facilities have been assessed and cleared for opening.

HOTELS

Baha Mar Resort and Casino will resume full hotel, casino and retail operations and will welcome guests back on Tuesday, September 12.

CRUISE

The Port of Nassau reopened today, however no vessels are expected until Wednesday, September 13. All other ports remain closed. Cruise reservation holders should check directly with their cruise provider for updates on departures and itineraries.

ISLAND UPDATES

There are no reports of severe damage to the tourism product throughout the Islands of The Bahamas, at this time. However, assessments will be ongoing and updates will continue to be posted. The water has returned to Long Island without incident.