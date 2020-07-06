Ambassadors To Discuss Re-Opening Of Caribbean States At Zoom Town Hall

MASSACHUSETTS – The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) will present Part 2 of its Caribbean COVID-19 Update discussion forum: Re-opening of Caribbean States, featuring Ambassadors of several Caribbean Countries and other community leaders.

The Zoom Town Hall will take place on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 4pm and will be streamed live on various platforms including the Authen Caribe Facebook Page as well as its Instagram Page, Authentic Foundation.

The discussion will focus on what reopening will mean to Caribbean states against the background of the Covid-19 Pandemic as they seek to balance lives and livelihoods.

The panel will also explore the impact on the Diaspora. Foremost on the mind of the Diaspora interests are the level of engagement and action needed to provide support and resources where needed and how to mobilize these resources.

Additionally, the panel will also examine issues around youth development, food security and the trade of Caribbean goods in the state of Massachusetts and across the wider United States.

Ambassadors invited to participate are:

H.E. Ronald Sanders, Antigua & Barbuda;

H.E. Audrey Marks, Jamaica (Represented by, Mrs. Lisa Bryant-Smart-Consul, Jamaica Consulate, NY);

H.E. Sidney Collie, Bahamas;

H.E. Noel Lynch, Barbados;

H.E. Daniel Gutierez, Belize (Represented by Ms. Laura Frampton, Deputy Chief of Mission);

H.E. Yolanda Smith, Grenada;

H.E. Riyad Insanally, Guyana, (Represented by Mrs. Lesley Dowridge-Collins, Minister- Counselor and Deputy Chief of Mission);

H.E. Herve Denis, Haiti;

H.E. Dr. Thelma Phillip-Browne; Saint Kitts & Nevis;

H.E. Anton Edmunds, Saint Lucia; and

H.E. Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist, Saint Vincent & Grenadines.

Minister Joselin Croes, Aruba; Dr. Claire Nelson, President, Institute of Caribbean Studies, Washington DC, and Andrew Sharpe, Chairman, Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc., Massachusetts round out the Panel.

Andrew Sharpe will guide the discussion and will be joined by Ms. Lisa Harper (ACF), Co-host. Moderating the panel will be Ms. Donna Frett of ACF.

For more information, contact: foundation@authenticcaribbeanfoundation.org or 857-271-6006, 914-536-2440 or visit the website http://authenticcaribbeanfoundation.org/