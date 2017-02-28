Reggae Songstress Kristine Alicia Debuts at #12 on the Billboard Chart

Fort Lauderdale – Hers is the story of a ten-year, overnight success. Singer Kristine Alicia’s second album, a reggae collection titled Songs From Zion, has shot to #12 on the Billboard Reggae Album and Song chart within its first week of release.

The record is a collaboration with producer Rory Gilligan of Stone Love fame.

The album was officially released on February 17, 2017 and immediately made a statement, claiming the #8 spot on the iTunes Reggae chart in its second day.

Her last album “Get Ready” was released in 2007 with strong support in the gospel arena.

In conversation, Kristine Alicia speaks of a love for both spirituality and roots reggae which was often frowned upon in the gospel community, but which is received with open arms in the world of reggae.

Songs From Zion is an expression of her love – for God, for reggae music, and for her own special someone.

Title track “Zion” seems to be emerging as a listener favorite, as is the first dub inspired single “Roll It”.

The album has received stellar reviews from critics including music mags Reggaeville, Island Stage and Reggae Vibes, and is in heavy rotation on local and international radio stations.

Reggae and gospel music lovers can buy Songs From Zion on iTunes at http://apple.co/2mpCCj1, and can watch the video for “Roll It”

Find out more about Kristine Alicia