Reggae pioneer Toots Hibbert “Fighting for his life”

by Howard Campbell

Kingston, Jamaica – Reggae pioneer Toots Hibbert is “fighting for his life” in a hospital in Jamaica, his publicist disclosed on Tuesday (September 1).

Hibbert was admitted to the University Hospital of the West Indies Monday after having trouble breathing. He was reportedly moved to a private facility but Claude Mills, his publicist, declined to give the Grammy-winning singer’s current location.

“His family is asking for privacy during this challenging time as well as thoughts and prayers,” said Mills.

There is speculation that Hibbert’s illness is COVID-19 related but Mills did not confirm those rumors.

He said a statement on the 77 year-old Hibbert’s condition will be released Wednesday.

Born Frederick Hibbert, Toots is a cornerstone of Jamaican music who first came to prominence as leader of The Maytals during the early 1960’s.

The trio had a rush of hit songs that decade including Bam Bam which won the inaugural Festival Song Competition in 1966; 54-46, which reflected on his stint in prison for marijuana possession and Do The Reggay, which some musicologists cite as the first reggae song.

Hibbert remains the best touring reggae act, playing to sold-out venues in Europe and North America. His admirers include Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt.

He won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2005 with True Love.