Get ready for the legendary 9 Mile Music Fest at Virginia Key Beach Park

The iconic 9 Mile Music festival takes over Virginia Key Beach Park on March 9th!

MIAMI – 9 Mile Music Festival finally arrives March 9th, the event promising to be bigger and better than ever as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cedella Booker Marley’s creation of the legendary fest.

The event will once again take place at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, celebrating the tradition of reggae, dancehall, and inclusiveness within a tropical and idyllic setting.

As well as an array of traditional Jamaican foods and drinks, attendees can also escape to the 9 Mile Moksha Roots Experience, which will offer a classic, fun and intimate Caribbean vibe throughout the evening.

The beachfront will transport you to another world, with a bonfire blazing throughout the night, surrounded by a Drum Circle featuring Miami Bloco. Explore and have your mind blown watching fire breathers, live artists, body painters and more!

Lose yourselves and move yourselves to the incredible sounds of DJ’s Jah Stream, War Beezy, Mello D, Ricky D, and Yard Lee, who will keep the beach party going strong.

Just announced, Papa Keith, of 103.5 The Beat will join as a host alongside I Am Pretty Vee (comedian and Instagram sensation) and Lance-O (Kulcha Shok).

As with every year, a donation of 4 canned goods is required as part of the admission to the fest. This tradition has been in place since the inception of the festival, and all food collected goes to Miami food banks and shelters.

9 Mile Line-up

The incredible lineup includes Julian Marley, Everton Blender, Nas, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla, Busy Signal, Capleton, Barrington Levy, Spice, and Mighty Crown!

Check out what Julian Marley had to say to the Miami New Times about 9 Mile Music Fest’s musical testament, history, and why you shouldn’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!