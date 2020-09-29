Reggae Pioneer Frederick “Toots” Hibbert to be Laid to Rest in May Pen

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The remains of renowned reggae pioneer Frederick “Toots” Hibbert will be buried in May Pen, Clarendon.

“We, as a family, have decided that our father will be buried in his hometown in May Pen,” Jenieve Bailey, the eldest daughter of the icon, said in a statement issued by the family on Monday afternoon.

Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert, the man known for such hits as ‘Monkey Man’, ’54-46′, and ‘Pressure Drop’, is originally from the Treadlight district in May Pen.

“We crave your continued patience, prayer and support as we work to lay him to rest in a dignified manner befitting his station in life as Jamaica’s premier cultural icon,” Bailey said.

Unable to follow the Jamaican tradition of a big nine-night, the Hibbert family will not be having a ‘virtual nine-night’ event either. Instead, all efforts are being focused on the organisation of the icon’s memorial service.

“It’s a lot to ensure that everything is done in the right manner because of the huge international interest in our father’s legacy and music. We are working assiduously to ensure everything is properly organised before we announce the eventual funeral date, and we plan to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are observed and implemented for the funeral,” Ms. Bailey said.