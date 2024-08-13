Reggae Legends Unite: Love and Harmony Cruise 2025

MIAMI – Love and Harmony Cruise is excited to announce the long-awaited list of artists for their 2025 cruise, ensuring a memorable music experience on the ocean. Departing from Monday, March 3 to Saturday, March 8 on the lavish Norwegian Joy, this cruise will showcase a diverse group of skilled musicians, with Captain Beres Hammond leading the lineup.

Joining Captain Beres Hammond on stage will be reggae legends Bounty Killer OD and Beenie Man OD, making their first-ever joint performance at sea. The lineup also includes the likes of Sanchez, Elephant Man, Cham, Richie Stephens, Capleton, and Louie Culture, ensuring non-stop entertainment for reggae fans.

Love and Harmony Cruise 2025 Aboard Norwegian Joy

Experience the 2025 Love and Harmony Cruise aboard the luxurious Norwegian Joy. The ship features a mini waterpark, racetrack, mini-golf, and an array of entertainment options including over 30 onboard events to ensure guests are fully entertained during the journey.

Due to overwhelming demand, the organizers have secured a larger ship to accommodate the growing number of fans eager to experience this unique cruise. The cruise will set sail to Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios Jamaica, offering passengers an unforgettable Caribbean experience.

Love and Harmony Cruise is revolutionizing themed cruise travel. They provide excellent entertainment, delicious food, and comfortable rooms. The cruise takes place against the stunning backdrop of the Caribbean Sea.

From tantalizing Caribbean cuisine to intimate gourmet dinners, the dining experience onboard Love and Harmony Cruise is unparalleled. Guests can expect a wide range of culinary delights to satisfy their taste buds throughout the journey.

Booking Your Cabin

To book your cabin for the Love and Harmony Cruise 2025, visit www.LOVEANDHARMONYCRUISE.com or call 1-800-225-8757 or 305-438-9488 for more information.

Don’t miss your chance to join fellow island music enthusiasts from around the world for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at sea. Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on the Love and Harmony Cruise 2025.