Reggae Legend Toots Hibbert to Receive a Heroes Burial

by Howard Campbell

Kingston, Jamaica – Reggae legend Toots Hibbert will be buried in Jamaica’s National Heroes Park, the country’s entertainment minister announced last week.

Hibbert, who died on September 11 at age 77, was scheduled to be buried October 15 at Dovecot cemetery in St. Catherine parish, following a private funeral service. That was cancelled because his family had not secured the burial order, a legal document required for interment.

Two days later, Olivia Grange, whose portfolio also includes culture and sport, said a date for Toots’ interment will be announced soon. His final resting place will be in the section of National Heroes Park reserved for cultural giants.

Singer Dennis Brown; folklorist Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett Coverley; actor Ranny Williams; and artist, cultural and religious figure Mallica “Kapo” Reynolds are buried there.

The location is also where Pan African giant and National Hero Marcus Garvey is buried. So too prime ministers Michael Manley and Edward Seaga.

Jenieve Bailey, one of Toots’ eight children, is elated at the government’s gesture.

“It’s absolutely amazing! I did not go to the service last week; I stayed home, fasted, prayed and petitioned Heaven and my prayers were answered,” she said.

A devout Christian and gospel singer, Bailey disclosed that she disagreed with her family’s decision for Toots to be buried at Dovecot. There was speculation he would be laid to rest in neighboring Clarendon parish where he was born.

A prolific recording artist since the early 1960s, Toots and his group The Maytals had a number of hit songs including Bam Bam, 54-46, Sweet And Dandy, Pressure Drop, Monkey Man, Pomps And Pride and Do The Reggay.

He remained reggae’s top touring act as of 2019, with sold-out shows in Europe and North America. Got to be Tough, his last album, was released in August by Trojan Jamaica/BMG.