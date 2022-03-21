Reggae Legend Burning Spear to Headline Rototom Sunsplash Festival

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Reggae legend Burning Spear is one of the headliners for the Rototom Sunsplash festival, which takes place August 16-22 in Benicassim, Spain.

Promoters of the event — which returns after a two-year absence due to Covid-19 — made the announcement on their website this week. Spear appears on closing day.

“We have been dreaming about this moment for many years, and finally, the day has come: Burning Spear will be part of the next edition festival,” organizers wrote.

One of reggae’s best touring acts since the 1970s, Burning Spear retired from the road over 10 years ago. The singer/songwriter’s strongest base remains Europe where his songs and albums earned him a faithful following.

Those songs include Marcus Garvey, Slavery Days and Tradition, which are from his seminal Marcus Garvey album, released by Island Records in 1975.

Burning Spear, who like Bob Marley is from St. Ann parish in northern Jamaica. He has won two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album with Calling Rastafari and Jah is Real.

The Rototom festival is one of reggae’s largest events. Last held in 2019, the 2020 and 2021 shows were cancelled due to Covid-19.

It is one of several European reggae festivals making a comeback as global uncertainty over the pandemic eases.

Barrington Levy, Alborosie, Julian Marley, Clinton Fearon and The Skatalites are also on Rototom 2022.