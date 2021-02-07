Reggae-dancehall Industry Players Unite on Clubhouse

[Kingston, Jamaica] – The entertainment industry continues to grapple with the fallouts stemming from the ongoing global pandemic. As a result, many industry players have taken to the newly popular social media app, Clubhouse. As a way to not just network but to also educate themselves.

The invite-only social media app is exclusively on Apple devices. In addition, it continues to see many reggae-dancehall players connecting amongst themselves and stakeholders globally.

Digital Marketer Romario English is the founder of ‘Caribbean Music Industry Club’. It is a widely popular group on Clubhouse. Best of all, he currently hosts weekly master class sessions geared towards educating and reshaping the way individuals operate in the industry.

Master Classes

The Master Classes are spearhead by Genie Sweetness former VP/VPAL Digital Distributor Representative; Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager; and Reggae-dancehall Publicist Shuzzr. Additionally, Anju Val, Co-founder of HYPE TV and Dre Arts Designs/Bad Bear, host weekly guest speakers from a wide cross-section of the industry. For instance, they speak on topics such as Publishing/Licensing, Media Relations, Artiste Management, Digital Marketing and Graphics/Video creation to list a few.

“Clubhouse has provided an opportunity for industry players to meet virtually to share ideas. In addition, they network, educate and even entertain fans and others that operate in the reggae-dancehall space and outside it. The Caribbean Music Industry group is geared towards educating individuals about the entertainment business. Such as sharing best practices” states entertainment publicist Rickardo Shuzzr.

Over the past few weeks, the Caribbean Music Industry Club Master Class sessions have seen YouTube Music Marketing Strategist, Dion Baez; Diego Herrea Director of Reggae Music at Pandora; Non-Profit Specialist/Former Entertainment Publicist Raine Martin; Destine Media CEO Ronnie Thomlinson and many others making presentations.

Artists on Clubhouse

Shenseea, Spice, Kranium, Jada Kingdom, Dovey Magnum, Bugle, Shuga, Rygin King, Notnice, JWonder and many others are members of the app. As a result, they make regular appearances interacting with their audiences.