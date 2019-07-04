Reggae Legend Buju Banton Heads to Beautiful Bermuda

Escape to paradise and witness reggae legend Buju Banton live on August 17 as part of his Long Walk to Freedom tour

ATLANTA – Buju Banton returns to Bermuda – just 1.5 hours from the east coast – after 12 years with a concert that is expected to sell out.

With pink sand beaches and azure water, Bermuda is the perfect island for a summer weekend getaway.

Unity Festival – Destination Bermuda features a strong lineup with international and Bermudian talent in addition to Banton with artists including Wayne Wonder, Agent Sasco aka Assassin, Masicka and from Bermuda, Jesse Seymour, Live Wires and C’Danger all backed by the Wall Street Band.

DJs include the mighty Stone Love out of Jamaica and Bermudians DJ Chubb, Jugglin Jason, iBreeze and Black Star. Hosts for the event are Jabba and Young Chow of Hot 97.

Experience all Bermuda has to offer over the weekend with a slew of activities including the Unity Festival Welcome Mixer on Friday, August 16 at the Hamilton Princess Hotel from 5pm to 10pm.

Enjoy local culture at the Pink Sand Pre-Concert Bash at Pier 6 in Hamilton from 10pm to 2am.

Saturday, August 17 is the main event as Buju Banton himself takes the stage at the National Sports Centre. Gates open at 7pm and the show starts at 9pm.

Finally, on Sunday, August 18, end the weekend on high on a beautiful yacht from 12noon to 3pm. Tickets for all events are available on Unity Festival Bermuda.

In addition to event tickets, hotel and ground transportation packages are available starting at $900 per person for the basic package, $1250 for VIP and $1700 for Ultra VIP at the luxurious Hamilton Princess.

All packages include private round-trip airport transfers for two, a general admission, VIP or Ultra VIP ticket and transportation to and from Unity Fest. Packages can be purchased here.