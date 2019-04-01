Reggae Artist Jahmiel Collaborates with Rapper Safaree On New Single

New York – International reggae/dancehall artist Jahmiel teams up with Jamaican-American rapper, songwriter and television personality Safaree.

In a recent collaboration titled “No Regular Girl”, Jahmiel opens the single with a catchy hook stating the status of this special female who stands out above the rest.

Boss chick, you dat/

Dem Nah fi ask a who dat/

Stand out…well hot /

Dress back

She nuh regular girl/ nuh regular/

My girl a nuh regular girl/ You nuh regular

She’s no regular girl/ You Nuh regular

Produced by Jamaican producers Chimney Records, the single has a catchy rhythm with a hook everyone can sing a long to as well as allowing females to celebrate their level of success.

Directed by Jay Parpworth, the video features Jahmiel, Safaree and reality tv star Erica Mena, who is also Safaree fiancé.

In three (3) days the video garnered over 800 thousand views and currently sits at number two on the Reggae iTunes Charts.

When asked about his delivery on the track and crossing into another genre of music and his flow Jahmiel stated “It wasn’t difficult at all you nuh, when Safaree link up it was clear we wanted to target both markets international and Caribbean. With the way music is fusing nowadays and with the vast amount of genres I listen to I can really and truly deliver any style as long as me connect with the rhythm” says Jahmiel.

Jahmiel just returned from Costa Rica where he performed for the first time and gets ready for his show in Tortola.

Click below to watch Safaree – No Regular Girl (Ft. Jahmiel) video