Reggae Ambassador Causion Releases Sunny Day Song

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Sunny Day is the latest song by Reggae Ambassador Causion saluting Antigua, his homeland. Co-produced by himself and longtime collaborator Maurice Gregory, it is scheduled for release on April 26.

The easy-listening reggae song will be used by Elite Island Resorts to promote Antigua’s tourist industry, the country’s leading source of foreign exchange.

Causion and Elite Island Resorts also worked on Caribbean Vacation, the 2024 song that also pitched Antigua as a getaway spot.

Composing songs about his country, Causion noted, is a joy.

“It’s always been easy to write songs about Antigua. It’s all I know. It’s where I was brought into this world and the ecosystem I’ve surrounded myself with my entire life,” he said.

The singer and Elite Island Resorts are hoping Sunny Day will replicate Caribbean Vacation’s success. Last October, it was announced that the video for that song attracted over one million views on YouTube.

Antigua Me Come From, another patriotic ode by Causion, was released in 2023 as part of his EP, Mission in Progress.

Causion has been a leading figure on South Florida’s reggae scene for many years. In addition to releasing four albums, he has toured with Third World.

Last November, Causion received an honor from Antigua and Barbuda. He was given the Commander of The Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (CH). This is the country’s fourth-highest award. The designation took place during Independence Day celebrations at the National Stadium in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda’s capital.