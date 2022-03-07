Mr. Vegas Represents Jamaica Among Star-Studded Latin Recording Artists

[MIAMI] – Dancehall/Reggae star Mr. Vegas Star took his place alongside the star studded lineup lead by Panamanian artist Dimelo Flow, Puerto Rican singer and rapper aka the “King of Modern Reggaeton” Rauw Alejandro, multi-Latin Grammy Awards nominee Farruko, Argentina’s urban pop songstress Maria Becerra and famed hip-hop personality Fatman Scoop on the hit-bound track and video “Suelta”.

Speaking on how the collaboration came to fruition, Mr. Vegas explained, “Dimelo Flow reached out to my brother Chris Marsh and asked him to have me come into the studio and sing over “heads high” on a recently created beat. Months later I was invited to a video shoot and the rest is history”.

Delving into his impressive discography, Mr. Vegas echoed his 1998 international hit “Heads High” (69 on the U.S. R&B chart, No. 5 on the US Reggae chart, MOBO for Best Reggae Artist) on his sizzling verse! “This is a good look for dancehall music at a time when people are hearing less of the authentic sounds out of Jamaica.

Additionally, the millennials are becoming refamiliarize with the Mr. Vegas brand.” – Vegas

Heads high, kill them with the “no!”

Just make a bwoy know you nah blow

Heads high, kill them with the “no!”

Nobody ain’t got no secret for you “

‘Heads High’ is iconic and brought many people together in the ‘90s. I wanted to bring back that same energy to today’s music. ‘Suelta’ tells fans to have fun, let loose, and dance. That’s what life is all about,” said Dímelo Flow.

Premiering Feb 17, 2022, the fun-filled colorful video shot on location in Miami has garnered over 3 million streams in its first week and over 2 Million YouTube views to date.

Suelta (via Rich Music) is available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.