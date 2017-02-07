Reception To Honor Miss Universe’s 1st Runner up, Miss Haiti In Miramar

City Of Miramar Shows Off Its Diversity With Reception Honoring Miss Haiti, Raquel Pellisier

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam will host a reception today, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 6-9 p.m. in the city’s Cultural Center ArtsPark to honor Miss Universe’s 1st Runner up, Miss Haiti, Raquel Pellisier.

Raquel Pellisier was crowned Miss Universe’s 1st runner up on January 29, 2017 in front of a global audience, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. She was amongst eighty-six women who represented their countries in this year’s MISS UNIVERSE® competition.

The opportunity to continue celebrating diversity and advancing cultural awareness is what makes the City of Miramar the “RIGHT” place to host such a recognition in addition to other Black History Month highlights currently planned in Miramar.

Mayor Wayne Messam stated, “The City is very honored to have the privilege to host a reception on the behalf of the city for Miss Universe First Runner-Up Raquel Pellisier. Our residents, of whom many are of Haitian descent, are very proud of her international success and look forward to greeting her in Miramar.”

Miramar’s Cultural Center ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place; Miramar.