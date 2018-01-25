Rebranding of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party will include new candidates

St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party will include four new candidates, says party leader

Basseterre, St. Kitts – 2018 is the year for the rebranding of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), which will see four new candidates seeking to serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, National Political Leader and Leader of the Opposition, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas said Wednesday.

“This year 2018 will be the year of rebranding of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP). We will continue to challenge the government on behalf of the people, where the Team Unity Government has failed,” said Dr. Douglas.

He said the people must understand that there is a fundamental change that is coming and there is the need for them to recognise what must be done and can be done to effect the change.

“The young people in particular must become actively engaged in the political process, become registered as voters and register with your constituents, candidates so that you can enlist to deliver certain services, using your skills that you have acquired in order to effect that fundamental change which we know has to come and must come in order to release our country from the clutches of this uncompromising, callous regime led by Timothy Harris.

He said the SKNLP will continue to do its best in looking for the solutions to bring the people of St. Kitts and Nevis into a state of relief from the Harris regime.

Dr. Douglas the agenda of the 86-year-old Labour Party has the Harris-led PLP/CCM/PAM coalition has failed.

He said the new policies will address the economic malaise that St. Kitts and Nevis is currently experiencing.

“Our polices will invigorate the youth agenda that we started in the last Labour Party administration. We will ensure that there is dignity and return pride to our public service; that they will be happy again to serve the interests of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and not continue to work under intense pressure with total disregard to their health and welfare, when as a result of the pressure and intimidation, they are leaving the service by retiring prematurely and others are experiencing severe health issues,” said Dr. Douglas.

He said the government was running scared as the SKNLP readies itself for the upcoming general elections constitutionally due in early 2020, but which can be called earlier.

He said the names of four new candidates will soon announced.