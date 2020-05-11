Ready for Anything: How to Protect Yourself from a Hurricane

According to Colorado State University’s research, Atlantic hurricane activity is slated to be higher than normal in 2020. The team predicts four or more major hurricanes.

Wondering how to protect yourself from a hurricane? The right tips can keep you safe from the elements year-round.

We’ve compiled a few tips on how to get prepared for a hurricane. Read on for ways to stay calm and prepared, even during hurricane season!

How to Protect Yourself from a Hurricane

Not sure where to start? You don’t have to experience one to know how to prepare for a hurricane.

Stock Up On Emergency Food Supplies

First, take stock of your current supplies, make a list of what you lack.

Do you have enough food to feed yourself? Do you have food that anyone in your household can easily access and prepare?

Hurricane tips start with the basics: freeze an extra loaf of bread, get some evaporated milk and crackers. Consider other lasting items like canned foods (don’t forget the can opener). Peanut butter has good fats and lasts a long time.

Get a few large jugs of water. Keep them sealed until you need them- that way, bacteria doesn’t grow in the jugs.

If you have pets or babies, stock up on some extra supplies so you can easily feed them. Avoid food that requires cooking or boiling if you can.

Prep Your Home for Severe Weather

A hurricane could mean blocked roads, no power, etc. You may lose access to safe drinking water.

Prep your home for the worst-case-scenario (within your budget). The safer you make your home, the easier it will be to prepare for a hurricane.

Move any patio furniture or yard display items that could become airborne during a storm. Check your building codes to ensure you will be safe in the event of severe weather.

If your home isn’t up to code, look up nearby municipal hurricane shelters. These are only a safe option if you can’t get your home up to code in time.

Install storm shutters or board up windows with heavy-duty materials. Thick plywood can do the trick in a pinch.

If you aren’t sure how to protect yourself from a hurricane, get advice from people with direct experience.

Some services offer free consultations on hurricane solutions in your area. There’s no question too silly or small to ask, especially if it makes you feel more prepared.

Go Over Your Emergency Plan

It’s difficult to make spontaneous decisions when you’re in the middle of a storm. Preparing for hurricanes is easier in advance, while you are still calm and collected.

Designate your shelter spot. It should be indoors, with easy access to an evacuation route.

Program emergency numbers into everyone’s phone. If one person’s phone dies, you’ll have an easier time contacting help. You can also keep a paper copy in your shelter area or on your fridge.

Your shelter area should have an emergency kit . Fill the kit with first aid supplies, tools, and batteries. Add a few flashlights in case the power goes out.

Store your food supplies in your shelter area or within reach. Make sure everyone knows what supplies are available and how to use them.

Keep some basic hygiene products on hand. A change of clothes could come handy if you have to shelter in place for longer than expected. You may also want tennis shoes to protect your feet from debris.

Remain Indoors

It might sound obvious, but the biggest danger during a hurricane is when people venture outdoors.

Turn off the electricity if advised to do so by weather experts. They will likely suggest this before the storm arrives.

Close curtains and blinds if you have time to do so. Get to your designated place of shelter.

Once you are in place, avoid glass windows and doors. Avoid any tall furniture or household items that aren’t anchored to the walls.

The only time you should consider going outside is if your home is no longer safe. Even if there is mild debris or if windows are breaking, you may be in greater danger if you go outside.

Make sure you know your evacuation routes. You are more likely to use these before a storm when its safest to be outdoors. Review when and how you would use the route.

Above all, avoid driving during a hurricane. Ongoing flooding and downed power lines could put you at greater risk for harm.

Monitor Weather Reports

This is a great time to stay informed on weather patterns. TV stations provide ongoing coverage before and during potential weather threats.

Radio stations can reach listeners long after the power goes out. Even online apps can send you notifications. Simply push notifications from your weather app.

Listen for specific alerts. Hurricane season is the peak time for unpredictable weather on the coastline.

If the National Weather Service calls for a hurricane watch, expect winds of 74 miles per hour in the given area. You will likely get the alert a few days out, giving you time to prepare for a hurricane.

A hurricane warning shouldn’t be taken lightly. That means you should expect tropical-storm-force winds.

You’ll still have some time to prepare (more than someone facing a tornado warning, for instance), but don’t wait around. Once a warning is issued, you should act as if the hurricane is definitely on the approach.

Continue to listen for alerts even after the weather begins to die down. Your weather service will likely put out safety alerts until things go back to normal.

Staying Ahead of Hurricane Season

The age of information gives us the upper hand when facing the elements. Now that you know how to protect yourself from a hurricane, you won’t be blindsided when severe weather comes.

The above tips can do more than keep you safe- they can help you enjoy the warmer season without constant worry.

For more info on staying ahead of life's hurdles from weather to home decor, subscribe to our newsletter. We can help you keep calm and stay organized, rain or shine!