by Howard Campbell

MONTEGO Bay, Jamaica – Covering 100 kilometers, the Ocho Rios to Montego Bay leg of Jamaica’s Highway 2000 showcases the country’s scenic coastline, which attracts millions of tourists annually. Cultural activist Ras Astor Black is pushing for a name change.

He wants it to be renamed Reggae Highway to salute mainly Rastafarian reggae artists who have helped make Jamaica a major tourist destination. The stretch covers three parishes — St. Ann, Trelawny and St. James.

“We need something significant to show the contribution of Rastafari to tourism. We think this would be a fitting tribute because many tourists come to Jamaica because of Rastafari,” said Ras Astor Black, a devout Rastafarian.

At first, he wanted to rename the highway the Bob Marley Highway. He wanted to honor Jamaica’s most famous person. However, the Bob Marley Foundation did not like this idea. The alternative is Reggae Highway, as many of the music’s biggest names are from the aforementioned parishes.

They include Marley, Burning Spear and Shabba Ranks from St. Ann, Anthony B and Ky-Mani Marley from Trelawny and The Blues Busters, Queen Ifrica and Kranium who were born in St. James.

Ras Astor Black is scheduled to meet with mayors of each parish to discuss the proposed name change. He hopes to have a decision by 2025.

Born in St. James, Ras Astor Black lived in Chicago for nearly 30 years. He hosted the Reggae Vibrations Show on WNUR 88.9, the radio station at Northwestern University.

Since he returned to Jamaica in 1999, he has run in general and local elections. He is a candidate for the Jamaica Alliance Movement, a party he started soon after coming back.

He believes Rastafarians should benefit financially from tourism, Jamaica’s main earner of foreign exchange.