American Foundation hosts University of the West Indies Gala in NYC

by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – In another New York City fundraiser for the University of the West Indies, the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) will host its 23rd Annual Legacy Awards Gala on February 19, at The Pierre Hotel, 2 East 61st Street in New York City.

This year’s Gala theme is “Why Not Say Yes!“

Besides raising funds, the Gala’s main objectives include securing sustainable support for the scholarship program for needy and deserving students and development projects; raising awareness in the United States about The UWI and the vital role it plays in developing the Caribbean region and by extension the USA.

The relationship between the economies and peoples of these two geographies and their futures are heavily and deeply interrelated. Against this background, helping to fund the education of the future leaders of the Caribbean is an important imperative for Foundation.

At the Gala event, AFUWI will present coveted awards to, Jamaica Money Market Brokers, who will receive the Chancellor’s Award for Business Excellence; will be accepted by JMMB board Member Mrs Donna Duncan –Scott

BRP Companies, represented by Meredith Marshall, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, will receive the Vice Chancellor’s Corporate Award;

Hon. David A. Paterson, former Governor of New York State will receive the Pinnacle Award for Public Service Leadership; and Dr. Godfrey A. Gibbison, Dean and Associate Professor of Economics, College of Charleston, SC, will receive The Pelican Award.

Gala 2020 leadership team comprises: Dr. The Hon. Harry Belafonte, Honorary Patron; Hon. David N. Dinkins, former Mayor of New York City is Honorary Dinner Chair; Diane Jaffee, Senior Portfolio Manager of TCW, and Dr. Larry Quinlan, Chief Global Officer of Deloitte are Honorary Gala Co-Chairs; and Doug E. Fresh, record producer and beatbox producer “The Human Beatbox”; Dr. Cyrus McCalla, Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology at Brookdale Hospital and AFUWI Board Chair; Dr. Lloyd A. Williams, President and CEO The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce; and George Willie, Managing Partner, Bert Smith & Co. are Gala Chairs.

AFUWI was established as the primary fundraising vehicle for The UWI in the United States.

In the past five years the Foundation has awarded 263 scholarships ranging between US$2,500- $5,000 per person.

Our efforts benefit students from the all campuses across the region, where the average annual cost for tuition for 1 academic year is currently US$3,000.00. These scholarships help to relieve the financial hardships experienced by some families who find it difficult to meet the basic living standards, as often many students have to make a choice between food and tuition.

Over the past 10 years, AFUWI has also donated books, computers, medical equipment, and furniture to The UWI, valued at over $7.5M. AFUWI is a 501 (c )3 charitable non-profit organization and all donations in cash or kind are tax–deductible to the full extent of state and federal laws.

A special feature of this year’s event will be a benefit art exhibition by internationally-renowned artist Michael Escoffery. The event is also supported by TCW, Deloitte, Grace Foods USA, Bert Smith and Co. Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and JetBlue Airways.